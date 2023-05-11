Critical attention must be paid to climate change effects on ecological system - Minister

The forum was held at University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has emphasised the importance of paying critical attention to the effects of climate change and its associated impacts on the ecological system.

According to him, although the government has been teeming up efforts to address these challenges, the effects on the ecological system can generate conflicts between crop farmers and livestock farmers.



He explained that this could pose risks among nomadic herdsmen, who, as a result of the dry weather and dry grass, migrate to moisture-laden areas in search of green fodder and water for their cattle.



Speaking at a forum to launch the Youth Ecology Peace Network under the Youth Bridge Foundation, Seth Acheampong said the Eastern Region of Ghana is among the flash points where nomadic herdsmen have engaged in this annual ritual of migrating in search of fodder.



He added that this generates conflicts with the indigenous crop farmers.



“With this personal experience, one can attest that, climate change does not only affect the ecological system but breeds conflict and the need to establish peace agreements which have not been included in the global approach,” he noted.



He, therefore, advocated for collaborations with key partners and stakeholders aimed at addressing these environmental issues.

This, he added, will ensure that security risks related to the climate are at the centre of international efforts to prevent conflicts.



“For instance, we have more youth speaking on intergenerational climate injustice and holding political leaders accountable for the lack of progress in addressing this threat and a more dynamic approach to address this phenomenon is a coordinated action through the creation of networks in schools, universities and communities who can take action at local, regional and national levels,” he explained.



The minister also called for more young people, especially, to take action which he explained should not be limited to only reducing global temperature but reducing conflicts that arise as a result of rising temperatures in the region.



“The time has come for us to take action by ensuring that, we keep our economy on the path of a low carbon emissions that can be sustainable and beneficial to the people,” he stated.



Seth Acheampong, in his concluding remarks, called on students and stakeholders of environment and sustainable development to chart a new path in the fight for climate injustice.



“Your training as students, is to find nature based solutions to mitigating the effects of climate change by reducing conflict and ensuring peace building strategies in the country,” he added.

He, however, assured that the government will take measures to put in place climate resilient infrastructure, aimed at reducing massive land degradation and deforestation.



“We will further implement policies that will improve the production of food crops as well as protecting human life,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister commended the Youth Bridge Foundation, as well as the vice chancellor and faculty members of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development for championing the Youth Ecology Peace Network.



MA/AE