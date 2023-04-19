0
Cruise vessel calls Port of Tema after 4 years

Sh Vega00 SH-Vega berthed at the Port of Tema

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: Eye on Port

A cruise vessel carrying 150 people on board has called the Port of Tema.

This is the first time in 4 years a cruise vessel has called the Port.

The SH-Vega owned by the Swan Hellenic Cruise Line has been on her maiden global expedition since July 2022 calling over 20 countries and ports.

The Panama-flagged vessel is 113 meters in length and its width is 24 meters.

This event shortly follows three cruise vessels that called the Port of Takoradi last month.

As a matter of fact, these are collectively the first cruise vessel calls in Ghana since the national moratorium was placed on such vessels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ship Agent in Ghana, the Oil and Marine Agencies Ghana Ltd (OMA Group), hinted at more cruise vessel calls in the near future.

“In the next two weeks, there is another vessel coming and it will come to Tema and it will also go to Takoradi. OMA since 10 years ago has been bringing in passenger vessels year after year but because of COVID-19 there was no expedition for 2 or 3 years and now we have brought it back,” Gilbert Owusu Gyamfi, Operations Manager at the OMA Group said.

