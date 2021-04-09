Cultivate the habit of investment - Eugenia Basheer tells Ghanaians

Eugenia Basheer, Tesah Capital MD

Source: Akofa Searyoh, Contributor

Managing Director of Tesah Capital, Eugenia Basheer has advised Ghanaians to cultivate a habit of investing to secure a better financial future for themselves and their dependents.

Speaking at the asset management firm’s maiden Investment Dialogue in Accra, Mrs. Basheer acknowledged that while there is apprehension to invest in the market following the recent financial sector clean-up, there will be consequences if people stop investing.



“Though the [financial sector cleanup] has achieved its objectives, like any battle there have been casualties, losses and consequently there is fear,” she said adding, however that “not investing means losing great potential income, not investing means missing the chance to probably acquire that house, that additional educational qualification, that secured retirement or maybe the chance to leave a legacy of wealth for your descendants.”



Mrs. Basheer pointed out that investments are the only proven way in which one can sit back and watch their money work on their behalf and therefore encouraged Ghanaians to keep investing or start investing smart.



“Investing has not lost its benefits,” she said.



“I want to urge and encourage you, that though you may have fallen heavily off that horse, get right back on it and start investing again, but this time, check the type of horse you choose and which stable it is from, check the bridle, check the saddle – meaning know what you want, understand the opportunities and risks on the market, and get the right advice from the right source. Whatever you do, do not stop investing and if you have never invested, do not fear to start now.”



The Investment Dialogue held on April 7, 2021 in Accra is part of Tesah Capital’s knowledge sharing initiatives to empower the Ghanaian public with investment knowledge.

“At Tesah Capital, we believe that the more knowledge people gain the more empowered they become to take the right decisions on their investments,” Mrs. Basheer said.



Thus, the Investment Dialogue series has been designed to disseminate knowledge about investment opportunities in Ghana and help the investing public make the right decisions based on appropriate information and research.



The main speakers at the event were Paul Ababio, Deputy Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Dr Elikplimi Komla Agbloyor, a Senior Lecturer in Finance at University of Ghana Business School.



