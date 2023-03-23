Current economic crisis calls for entrepreneurial spirit - Prof. Adei counsels youth

Former Board Chairman of Ghana Revenue Authority, Prof. Stephen Adei

Source: James Osei Brown, Contributor

Former Board Chairman of Ghana Revenue Authority, Prof. Stephen Adei is urging Ghanaians, especially the youth to be motivated by the current economic crisis and venture into entrepreneurship.

He says instead of spending time lamenting over the high unemployment rate and difficult economic times the country is facing, beginning a business on their own is more profitable.



Private business according to the renowned educationist has become the most dynamic process of creating incremental wealth and addressing the unemployment challenge in the country today.



Prof. Adei was speaking at the maiden impact-making series on entrepreneurship at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The Impact-Making series on Entrepreneurship, a brainchild of the Signature Market Project aims at enlightening students on the need to embark on private businesses.



The Project which begins next semester has four main aspects; e-commerce, online training, funding avenues and Give back the initiative.



Prof. Adei who was the key note speaker of the maiden edition admitted that government's mismanagement of the economy makes it difficult to start a business.

He however encouraged the youth to be focused and begin businesses on their own as he predicted even harsher economic conditions and higher unemployment rate in future.



Chief Executive Officer of Arts Books Technology Limited, initiators of the Signature Market Project, Dr. Samuel Adanuvo explained that the Project would use various methods and means to support, celebrate, and promote tertiary students entrepreneurship.



“We want to help tertiary students by exposing them certain levels of knowledge in entrepreneurship from seasoned experts.” He stressed.



Dr. Adanuvo who recounted some challenges he faced during his days in the university while starting a business said ‘this has inspired me to start the Signature Market Project, to help tertiary students in particular and young people to succeed in their start-ups.’



“We want to dream with them, start with them, give them our shoulders to lean on in the difficult times which made some of us fail or give up, and see them succeed”. He said compassionately.



=