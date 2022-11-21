1
Current economic crisis has impacted tithes and offerings - John Mahama

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has stressed on the impact of the current economic crisis on the pockets of most religious sects.

According to him, the crisis has significantly impacted the way Christians in particular pay their tithes and offerings to God.

Speaking at the 175th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho, John Dramani Mahama said the current challenging times call for Christians to show love and be charitable to one another.

“We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise. Especially at this time when we all agree that times are hard. This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves," he is quoted by Joy Business.

“And so, whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour. I mean we could tell the hardship in the system from the appeal for funds," the former president said.

“When it was GH¢2000, madam chair and a few people came and donated, then it came down to GH¢1000, then to GH¢500, then to GH¢200 and GH¢100. And when it got to the silver collection, GH¢1, GH¢2, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good”, he stated.

The former president also called Christians in Ghana to remember him and the National Democratic Congress in prayers.

