Custom officials intercept over 700 fake meters at Dabala checkpoint

Fake ECG meter

Source: GNA

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted over 700 consignments of fake electrical meters at the Dabala Junction checkpoint in the Volta Region.

Customs officers stationed at the checkpoint, during a thorough inspection of an Accra-bound Aflao bus on Sunday, uncovered the fake meters hidden in the luggage compartment and confiscated them.



No passenger on board the vehicle owned up to the fake meters, which compelled the Custom officials to seize the consignment.



Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), who confirmed the development to the Ghana News Agency, said only the ECG, NEDCO and the Ministry of Energy had been mandated to import meters, hence it was illegal for individuals to venture into such business.



The Company was clamping down on such fake meters since those substandard meters were installed on the blindside of the ECG, she said.



“This nation-wrecking activity is taking a negative toll on the commercial and technical operations of the Company,” Ms Jatoe-Kaleo said.



“It is illegal to import meters into the country and acquire meters from other sources apart from ECG. We will take all necessary legal actions against individuals who are trying to infiltrate our network with these fake meters, including those who aid them by selling or buying those meters.”

She revealed that those meters were substandard and could cause fire outbreaks, saying: “Our meters are tested and calibrated to meet the required standards of our country, but these foreign meters are not calibrated so customers using them are likely to incur higher electricity bills than our standard meters.”



“Using such unauthorized meters poses several dangers to the user, other ECG customers and the company.”



Ms Jatoe-Kaleo explained that such dangers could be overloading and damaging transformers, leading to outages and technical losses.



She advised customers to avoid purchasing those meters and dealing with third parties but visit the ECG offices for any service required.



“With the introduction of the Loss Reduction Programme and Flat rate policy, we have many options to service our customers anytime they apply for meters, so kindly visit the nearest ECG office and apply to ensure you are served instead of engaging in the illegal act of purchasing from illegal sources,” she said.



Ms Jatoe-Kaleo called on the public to assist the Company win the war against dealers in fake meters by reporting any individual engaged in that to enable the ECG to generate enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.

“Users of these foreign meters consume electricity illegally without paying and this is not fair to customers who pay their bills. Such individuals usually complain they are not receiving bills, and this is because their meters were obtained and installed illegally…”.



“We would like to commend the GRA and Customs Division together with other security agencies like the military, national



security and Ghana Police Service for supporting the company in the fight against illegal meters,” Ms Jatoe-Kaleo said,



She urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp or use the shortcode *226# to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company to supply stable power.