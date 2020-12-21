0
Customers warned against fraudulent reward scheme

Mon, 21 Dec 2020 Source: Class FM

GCB Bank Limited has said it has not rolled out any reward scheme for customers and urged its cherished customers to ignore any such information.

This follows a reward scheme being circulated on social media purported to have emanated from the bank.

The scheme directs customers to follow a link to fill out their bank details.

In a notice to customers, the bank noted: “It has come to our attention that a reward scheme notice is circulating on social media, purported to have emanated from GCB Bank Ltd".

According to the bank, “the message urges customers of GCB Bank to click a link and fill out a form with their bank details.”

It, however, stated that it “is not behind that fraudulent scheme.”

The statement continued: “GCB will not solicit for your information in a deceptive manner.”

The bank also urged its cherished customers not to “click on the link or fill out the survey questionnaire in relation to the so-called reward scheme.”

It further urged its customers to “Kindly take note and be guided.”

