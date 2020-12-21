Customers warned against fraudulent reward scheme

GCB Bank Limited has said it has not rolled out any reward scheme for customers and urged its cherished customers to ignore any such information.
This follows a reward scheme being circulated on social media purported to have emanated from the bank.
The scheme directs customers to follow a link to fill out their bank details.
In a notice to customers, the bank noted: “It has come to our attention that a reward scheme notice is circulating on social media, purported to have emanated from GCB Bank Ltd".
According to the bank, “the message urges customers of GCB Bank to click a link and fill out a form with their bank details.”
It, however, stated that it “is not behind that fraudulent scheme.”
The statement continued: “GCB will not solicit for your information in a deceptive manner.”
The bank also urged its cherished customers not to “click on the link or fill out the survey questionnaire in relation to the so-called reward scheme.”
It further urged its customers to “Kindly take note and be guided.”
