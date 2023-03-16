Cyber Security Expert unhappy with services telcos render customers

Cybersecurity expert, Theodore Albright, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, bemoaned the poor services telecommunication networks render to their customers.

According to him, inasmuch as the National Communications Authority has been established for customers to register their displeasure about a service, a lot more needs to be done to avert the situation.



Mr Albright stressed that existing channels to solve customer service problems were not capable of meeting its objectives or service levels.



Speaking at an event held in Accra as the world celebrated Consumer Rights Day, the cybersecurity expert said, "Where is the champion, the voice for the voiceless in the age of communication? I have no champion, I have no avenue to communicate my complaints in a coordinated, cohesive fashion. Isn’t it ironic?"



"The existing channels are not fit for purpose. Word of mouth will travel 1 mile for good service and 7 miles for bad service. If I have a bad service, I’ll tell everybody," he said.



The celebration of World Consumer Rights Day was to raise awareness among consumers about their rights as well as promote consumer protection.

The day was also celebrated to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine consumer rights.



This year's celebration was on the theme; "Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions."



ESA/FNOQ