Cybercrime destabilizes national security and undermines economic development – EOCO Boss

EOCO boss

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) is urging citizens to be involved in cybercrime, as it has the potential to destabilize National Security and economic development efforts of the government on the African continent.

Speaking as the Special Guest of honor at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) on the theme “Building a Sustainable Cyber Crime-Free Society for Economic Development”, the police Chief noted that economic prospects made possible through technology could be disrupted if cybercrime is not checked and the right framework to curb it is not put in place.



She said even though Africa has made in-routes with technological advancement, cybercrime can erode all the gains.



“Africa is said to be the fastest growing region of the world for internet penetration and for use of mobile-based financial services, hence it has become an increasingly attractive area for cybercriminals. Ghana is one of the few countries to have signed the African Union Convention on Cyber security and Personal Data Protection, and deposited the instruments of accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. The Opportunities brought about by digital technologies to accelerate economic growth are curtailed by the cybercrime menace hence it is imperative to provide stringent mitigating measures to build a sustainable cybercrime-free society for economic development,” she said.



“Cybercrime can cause significant damage to individuals, businesses and economies. By raising awareness, developing effective laws and regulations, promoting cyber security training, investing in technology, and establishing partnerships, we can work together to prevent cybercrime and create a safer and more secure digital environment”.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa noted that amidst the challenges of cybercrime, Ghana has become a trailblazer in championing the fight against cybercrime.



“In October 2019, the Economic Community of West African States endorsed Ghana as the champion in the region on cyber security and cybercrime matters, requesting the country to act as ambassador in the field and share best practices with neighbouring countries”



The Kumasi Technical University Department of Institute of Research, Innovation, and Development organised the event. The forum was to create the awareness of cybercrime and its impact on society.