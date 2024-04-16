'Cybercriminals are innovating their processes' - Dr Antwi-Boasiako warns Ghanaians

In a bid to ensure a safe cyberspace in the country, the Director General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has disclosed that cybercriminals were innovating their processes to swindle more victims.

He said apart from the psychologically driven fraud - mobile money fraud, and online impersonation, these criminals were deploying other means to scam people.



To clamp down on this process, he said the Cyber Security Authority was working with tech providers for early detection.



He highlighted that as the general election nears, the country is likely to witness AI-powered misinformation campaigns.



Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako therefore encouraged the general public to remain vigilant and be selective with the content they consume on the internet.



"...Criminals are innovating their processes and we're likely to see AI-powered misinformation campaigns. That makes it difficult for us but we're working with the tech providers; those who own the platforms have mechanisms to detect this so we're engaging with them to ensure that as we get close to the elections, we will be able to detect and prevent some of these issues," he stated.

"The electoral public should be aware that not everything that is transmitted across the network is legitimate so we don't need to consume everything," he added.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the West African Regional CSIRTS Symposium in Accra on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said the gathering of various CSIRTS representatives in Ghana was to collaborate and discuss the common trends within the cyber domain and proffer solutions accordingly.



