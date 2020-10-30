Cylinder Recirculation Model will create thousands of jobs — Alhassan Tampuli

Alhassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Alhassan Tampuli has said that the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) will create thousands of jobs for Ghanaians when fully implemented.

Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “The CRM is supposed to create thousands of jobs, protect the environment and ensure the safety of Ghanaians.



Mr Tampuli said despite the challenges and hesitations encountered with the project, it will not suspend its implementation. “The CRM will take full force when all the bottling plants come on board. It depends on how Goil and Ghana Gas finished their plant.



We have been putting together the licensing leg works and started the piloting in 2020 in Akwatia and Kade and have done Fomena and Obuasi… We’re in the process of piloting in Hohoe and Anloga”.



The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), earlier this year launched the pilot phase of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) in Yendi in the Northern Region.

Implementation of CRM



Due to the full implementation of the project, Mr Tampuli said: “the relevant licenses will be issued and safety protocols will be keenly observed to ensure the safety of the good people of Ghana”.



As part of preparatory activities towards the pilot implementation of the CRM, members of the National Implementation Committee and the NPA embarked on a familiarisation visit to Jomoro, engaged the Chiefs of Jomoro present and the Municipal Assembly.