DDEP: For how long will Finance Ministry hold out EMT? – Bridget Simons asks

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has positioned that Ghana’s Economic Management Team has advised against the inclusion of individual bondholders in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a series of tweets shared on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Bright Simons said that the Ministry of Finance is, however, adamant about including the bondholders in the program.



Bright Simons added that the presidency has started aligning with the Economic Management Team on the inclusion of individual bondholders in the DDEP.



“How long can Finance Ministry hold out against sentiment in Ghana's Economic Management Team that individuals must be formally exempted from the debt exchange program? And now reports of Jubilee House also moving in that direction. Ministry insists 5% in 2023 is last offer,” parts of the tweet read.



The IMAN vice president also alleged that Finance Ministry, which Ken Ofori-Atta leads, was isolated at a Cabinet meeting held on January 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry is pretty isolated at Cabinet this afternoon. Will be interesting to see whether their nerves will hold as the rest of the government begins to buckle under pressure. — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) January 26, 2023

