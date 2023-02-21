DDEP: Government announces final principal amounts of new bonds

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The finance ministry has announced the final principal amounts of new bonds in the settlement of the domestic debt exchange programme (DDEP).

The statement which detailed the new bonds and their corresponding ISINs noted that the new bonds will be credited to the holder’s securities account at the Central Securities Depository (CSD) from which their Eligible Bonds were tendered.



A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said: “In anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on 21St February 2023, the Government announces the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs, are set forth in Appendix A attached hereto and organized by the category of holders set forth in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum dated as of 3rd February 2023 (the “Exchange Memorandum”).”



The government announced the successful completion of the debt exchange programme after it stated that more than 85% of the participation target had been achieved.

It also announced the exemption of pensioner bondholders from the domestic debt exchange programmme.







SSD/DA