DDEP: New bonds will be credited to holder's securities account at CSD – MoF

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government through the Ministry of Finance has announced the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs.

This is in anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on February 21, 2023.



A statement issued by the Ministry and sighted by GhanaWeb Business detailed the aggregate principal amount set forth in Appendix A attached hereto and organized by the category of holders set forth in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum dated as of 3rd February 2023 (the “Exchange Memorandum”).



It further added that capitalized terms used but not defined shall have the meanings ascribed in the Exchange Memorandum.



“We are also reproducing in Appendix B attached hereto the Exchange Consideration Ratios by Holder Category in order to assist Eligible Holders to calculate the allocation of New Bonds they will receive.”

“New Bonds will be credited to the holder’s securities account at the Central Securities Depository (CSD) from which their Eligible Bonds were tendered,” the statement added.



See the list containing Appendix A and Appendix B below:







MA/FNOQ