1
Menu
Business

DDEP: New bonds will be credited to holder's securities account at CSD – MoF

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori AttaKen Ofori AttaKen Ofori At Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Finance has announced the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs.

This is in anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on February 21, 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry and sighted by GhanaWeb Business detailed the aggregate principal amount set forth in Appendix A attached hereto and organized by the category of holders set forth in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum dated as of 3rd February 2023 (the “Exchange Memorandum”).

It further added that capitalized terms used but not defined shall have the meanings ascribed in the Exchange Memorandum.

“We are also reproducing in Appendix B attached hereto the Exchange Consideration Ratios by Holder Category in order to assist Eligible Holders to calculate the allocation of New Bonds they will receive.”

“New Bonds will be credited to the holder’s securities account at the Central Securities Depository (CSD) from which their Eligible Bonds were tendered,” the statement added.

See the list containing Appendix A and Appendix B below:



MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Related Articles: