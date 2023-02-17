DDEP: Pension bondholders deny receiving exemption letter from Ofori-Atta

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says his outfit has written to the Pensioners Bondholders Forum about their exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
This comes in the wake of intense protest at the forecourt of the Ministry over the past week over what some senior citizens believe will cripple their finances.
In a release, the ministry indicated that participating in the debt restructuring was voluntary, therefore, pensioners could decide whether to participate or not.
However, the aggrieved pensioners insist that Minister must make it formal and include that their bonds are exempted from the debt restructuring.
