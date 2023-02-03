4
Menu
Business

DDEP: Revised and final exchange memorandum delays as investors await

Ken Ofori Atta New1 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government on Thursday, 2nd February 2023 failed to present a revised prospectus for the domestic debt exchange as set forth in the Finance Ministry’s January 31st Press Statement.

A revised and Final Exchange Memorandum was expected to be released by Thursday, February 02, 2023.

However, the weekend will be ushered in barely a few hours and the new prospectus is still not out as investors await the revised document for review.

The final extension of the deadline for participation expires on February 7th, 2023.

Ghana’s Finance Ministry is making earnest moves to push towards the 80% creditor participation rate in the Domestic Debt Exchange Program to guarantee maximum debt relief.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: