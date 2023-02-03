DDEP: Revised and final exchange memorandum delays as investors await

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Government on Thursday, 2nd February 2023 failed to present a revised prospectus for the domestic debt exchange as set forth in the Finance Ministry’s January 31st Press Statement.

A revised and Final Exchange Memorandum was expected to be released by Thursday, February 02, 2023.



However, the weekend will be ushered in barely a few hours and the new prospectus is still not out as investors await the revised document for review.

The final extension of the deadline for participation expires on February 7th, 2023.



Ghana’s Finance Ministry is making earnest moves to push towards the 80% creditor participation rate in the Domestic Debt Exchange Program to guarantee maximum debt relief.