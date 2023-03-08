0
Menu
Business

DDEP conclusion: Market activities on Accra bourse pick up in February

GSE Changes Trading Rules The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is a trading plaform for listed companies

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The conclu­sion of activ­ities involving the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is bringing back some confidence to the market as market activities on the Accra bourse picked up in February, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has said.

The summary of February 2023 market activities issued by the GSE in Accra last Friday said, “The GSE Composite In­dex performed better in February to recover some of the losses recorded earlier in the year”.

It said both the GSE Com­posite and Financial Stock indices recorded negative returns of 1.47 percent and 5.17 percent respectively, but that was an improvement on the January performance.

In January this year, the GSE Composite and Financial Stock indices recorded negative returns of 3.68 percent and 0.81 percent respectively.

“The February performance was driven by some of the listed companies posting strong finan­cials and the conclusion of activ­ities surrounding the Domestic Debt Exchange programme,” the GSE stated.

The top price gainer for the month was UNIL, its share price rose to 19.60 percent, TOTAL 12.56 percent, MTNGH 12.20 percent, and BOPP 9.66 percent.

“The volume and value traded were 6,136,508 and GH¢ 24, 407,843.29 respectively, both down by 80.27 percent and 7.65 percent compared to the same period last year,” the GSE said.

The report said the year-to-date volume of 7,686,179 valued at GH¢31, 078,477.93 represents a decrease of 88.30 percent and 51.98 percent compared to the same period last year.

Highlighting the performance of the Ghana Fixed Income (Bond), the market closed the month with a volume trade of 9.17 billion, representing a decline of 52.50 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

“The month closed with a total volume trade of 9.17 billion, representing a decline of 9.48 percent compared to the total volume traded in the month of January and a decline of 52.50 percent compared to the same period last year,” the GSE stated.

It said the year-to-date volume traded of 19.19 billion was 46.00 percent less than the 35.96 billion traded in the same period last year.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
Related Articles: