DDEP remains voluntary for individuals – Finance Minister

The Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) has stressed that as part of the highlights of its meetings with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme is voluntary for individuals.
According to the minister at the meeting with IBF, the government will honour its obligations to individuals who opt to retain their original bonds.
The IBF made this known in a statement:
