1
Menu
Business

DDEP remains voluntary for individuals – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori Atta And IMF.jpeg Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) has stressed that as part of the highlights of its meetings with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme is voluntary for individuals.

According to the minister at the meeting with IBF, the government will honour its obligations to individuals who opt to retain their original bonds.

The IBF made this known in a statement:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: