DDEP to be presented before parliament for consideration

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Speaker of Parliament has accepted the motion to present the domestic debt exchange programme to parliament for consideration.

The Minority caucus in Parliament had earlier decried the non-approval of the programme by Parliament.



They, therefore, moved the motion for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to appear before the house on the programme.



The motion was moved by the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agboadza, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



Earlier, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, debunked claims that parliament has approved the domestic debt exchange programme being embarked on by the government.



According to him, during the presentation of the 2023 budget, the finance minister stated the House will be briefed when the fine details of the programme have been concluded.

However, when the finance minister appeared before parliament on February 16, 2023, the Deputy Majority leader, Afenyo Markin, asserted that the policy had undergone parliamentary approval.



Ato Forson said: "Mr Speaker, I heard the Majority leader say that parliament has approved the debt restructuring programme, Mr Speaker that is a palpable lie.



"I have with me the budget statement and economic policy of the government and I'll refer you to page 71, paragraph 278, it goes on to say that details of the debt exchange programme will be announced soon to the public and the investor community after the necessary engagement with the relevant stakeholders," he explained.



Ato Forson further intimated that since the beginning of the domestic debt exchange programme, parliament has not been consulted.



Also, parliament has agreed to set up a committee to probe the issues surrounding the National Cathedral.

