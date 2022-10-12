0
Menu
Business

DVLA merger with Ghana Card to complete by March 2023

DVLA Ghanafgfdhgjhk.png Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has disclosed that by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the integration of its database with the National Identification Authority will be completed.

According to him, the DVLA’s technology infrastructure has been tried and tested pending the development of the application.

“The technology infrastructure is ready, tried, and tested. What needs to happen now is the application that we need to work on. We have to do some coding on the application part to make sure that the systems are feeding into each other or handshaking so that once a person comes to DVLA and gives us their Ghana Card, we get every information about them,” he said as quoted by graphic.com.gh.

He also noted that the merger will make it easier for applicants to access their driver’s licenses when they need to.

“With the integration, when you are trying to apply for a driver’s license, there is no need to sit in our office for two hours to fill out forms. Once you give us your Ghana Card, we should be able to pull your data and make use of it,” he said.

The DVLA noted that the integration will help other stakeholders such as the National Insurance Commission, the Motor Traffic and Transport Division, and the National Road Safety Authority.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: