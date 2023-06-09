DVLA partners Ghana Post to deliver driver's licenses for GH¢30

Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia

Following government's digitalization agenda, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has partnered with Ghana Post to deliver licenses to customers.

With the nationwide driver's license delivery service, customers can now apply for their licenses at a fee of GH¢30.



Speaking at the launch of the driver's license delivery service in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia, said the collaboration was a step towards efficient and effective service delivery to DVLA clients across the country.



He noted that one of the major challenges fraught his outfit was uncollected licenses - as clients do not come for the licenses after issuance.



Mr Busia said, “Today’s collaboration is about reimagining how we can use the collaborative resources to better serve our citizens...It is about harnessing the power of technology and building partnerships that enable us to achieve our goals.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour said the service comes with a full track and trace capability, proof of delivery and insurance cover.



He stated that should there be any unforeseen situation with the driver’s license picked up by Ghana Post, it would be traceable.



“Standard operating procedures will also enable DVLA to have full visibility and delivery information of the drivers’ licenses that are handed over to Ghana Post for delivery,” he said.