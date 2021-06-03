Daily minimum wage increased for 2021 and 2022

Any organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on Thursday, June 3 concluded negotiations on the national daily minimum wage for the next couple of years.

Constituted by representatives of government, the Ghana Employers Association and the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Committee increased the 2021 minimum wage by 6 percent and increased that of 2022 by 8 percent on the 2021 figure.



Therefore, while the 2021 daily minimum wage increased from GH¢11.82 to GH¢12.53, the 2022 figure will move up from GH¢12.53 to GH¢13.53.



“The effective date for the implementation of the 2021 NDMW is 4th June 2021,” said the communique issued after the final negotiations on Thursday.



“The effective date for the implementation of the 2022 NDMW shall be 1st January 2022.”



Institutions, establishments and organisations have been warned to implement the new agreement to the letter.

“Any establishment, institution or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.”



Find the communique below:







