Dam spillage: Ghana Insurance Industry supports affected residents in Mepe

The Ghana Insurance Industry – Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAIG), Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) and Ecowas Brown Card Insurance Scheme – has donated items worth over GH¢200,000 to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items are 250 mattresses, 1,000 bags of sachet water, 50 cartons of sanitary pads, 300 3kg Burner cylinders, 200 mosquito nets and some used clothing from staff of member-companies.



This gesture was part of the industry’s contribution to ameliorate the plight of persons affected by the unfortunate incident around Mepe and its environs in the Volta Region.



The donation took place at the National Insurance Commission premises in Accra on 6th November 2023. It was a response to a request from the Mepe Development Association for contributions to alleviate the suffering of flood victims in the area.

Presenting the relief items in a brief ceremony, Seth Aklatsi, President-Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), said the gesture forms part of the industry’s Corporate Social Responsibility; and explained that it is the industry’s responsibility to intervene and contribute its quota to support the victims.



Present at the ceremony were Mr. Shaibu Ali, President-IBAIG; Esther Armah, NIC – who represented Acting Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Kwabason; President-Ghana Insurers Association, Mr. Mawuli Zogbenu; PRO-NIC, Tawiah Ben Amed; CEO-Salam Life, Vicent Sali- Dorkpor; Founder-Visal Insurance Brokers, Stephen Kwarteng-Yeboah; Managing Director-Olea M&G Insurance Brokers Limited, Solomon Lartey, President-CIIG; Lawrence Daniel, PRO-CIIG; and other members of staff of NIC



Romeo Adzah, PRO-Mepe Development Association, Mepe, received the items on the community’s behalf.