Dambai IRECOP to create 1,000 jobs – Oti Regional Minister

Minister of Oti region, Joshua Makubu

Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has disclosed that the Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) in the region will directly and indirectly generate about 1,000 jobs within the waste recycling supply chain.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the 400-tonne state-of-the-art solid waste recycling plant, the minister stated: "This facility is expected to generate about 1,000 jobs for the people of Oti region. It is government responsibility to create jobs and we entreat that beneficiaries will put up the best of behavior to sustain the jobs they have been employed to do."



He said the IRECOP is as a result of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to making Ghana one of the cleanest countries in the sub-region.



"The president made a commitment to make the country one of the cleanest in the sub-region and subsequently through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with the Jospong Group cut-sod to establish IRECOPS in all 16 regions of Ghana," he highlighted.



He pointed out that: "The Jospong Group of Companies is a successful business which is solving environmental problems and creating jobs for Ghanaians."



The Chief Investment Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Noah Gyimah, who in a statement read on behalf of Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, stated that "providing environmental sustainable businesses is the focus of the Jospong Group of Companies as these IRECOPs are being commissioned all over the country."



He said, "The primary purpose of the DAMBAI IRECOP is to add value to waste and make it beneficial to our communities

Mr Gyimah disclosed that the IRECOPs will contribute to reducing the amount of waste sent to the landfills and minimise its adverse effect of emitting climate inducing gases.



"The benefits of these IRECOPs will also include the creation of green jobs for community members and help attain the Sustainable Development Goals," he added.



The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon Cecilia Abena Daapah in a statement read on her behalf by Mr Anthony Dzadzra, touted government's commitment towards providing safe water and sanitation services to Ghanaians.



"The IRECOPs as it is being commissioned here in Dambai, Sefwi Wiawso and Goaso on this same day will provide safe management of waste for clean and healthy communities," the statement said.



The Chief of Dambai expressed his appreciation to the Jospong Group of Companies for the establishment of the IRECOP and was hopeful that the job creation opportunities will improve the lives of the community members.