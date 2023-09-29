Data Protection Commission arrest five business executives over privacy breaches

A joint operation by the Ghana Police Service led by the Data Protection Commission has led to the arrest of five business executives over data privacy breaches.

The suspects were arrested at various spots including Care Flight Ghana, the Morning Star School, Embassy Gardens, Darkuman branch of Kabfam Ghana Limited, and Grace Homeopathic Clinic.



The operation is a move by the commission to ensure that business owners are compliant with data privacy regulations.



The Director of Regulatory Compliance at the Commission, Quintin Akrobotu in an interview with GhanaWeb Business said the Commission demands that businesses submit their data collection operations under the supervision of the Commission.



According to him, the executives that were picked up will face prosecution and warned that any other persons that will be caught in any form of breach will not be spared.



He also added his outfit will intensify efforts to crack the whip on institutions failing to register data collection operations.





