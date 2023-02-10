Debt Exchange: I need my money to treat my kidney problem - 81-year-old pensioner cries

Retired private medical practitioner, Dr Samuel Armah Quaye

Some pensioners at the start of this week picketed the Finance Ministry to demand total exemption from the domestic debt exchange programme.

Wielding placards that had different inscriptions, including; 'Don't you feel our pains?', Don't push pensioners to their early graves, among others, these aged people who thronged the Finance Ministry had a problem to fix with their investments.



A retired private medical practitioner, Dr Samuel Armah Quaye, who was among the demonstrators noted that he invested in government bonds for a purpose.



The 81-year-old man told the media he was diagnosed with a kidney problem and saved towards his treatment.



His investment, which would mature in September this year, is in limbo as government has rolled out a domestic debt exchange programme as part of the criteria to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund to secure financial assistance from the Bretton Woods institution.



In an interview with TV3, Dr Quaye called on government to rethink its decision to include pensioners in the domestic debt exchange programme as the move would have dire consequences on them, especially their health.



He bemoaned that his health was deteriorating as there is no money to foot the 4th stage of the kidney problem he is battling with.

"I was a private medical practitioner and I retired in 2017. I decided to invest because I know I had a kidney problem...It is maturing in September 2023 and I need this money to look after myself so actually, I want an exemption because I can't participate," he said.



"I'm 81, how can I wait for 5 years more? I can't...He should think twice and exempt us because now, he is punishing us. He's killing us softly," the retired health practitioner stated.



Meanwhile, government’s three-day window for bondholders to complete tender processes of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) expires Friday, February 10, 2023.



According to the Finance Ministry, over 50 per cent of bondholders have subscribed to the programme so far.



