Decision on Ofori-Atta will be made after IMF negotiations, 2023 Budget passage

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A request by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be allowed to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund has been acceded to by the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

The embattled Minister will also be allowed to present the 2023 Budget Statement of government later this month according to a deal reached by the president and the lawmakers after a meeting late Tuesday.

In a statement dated October 26 and signed by Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, it is after these two events that calls for Ofori-Atta’s sack shall be acted upon.

The statement also indicated that beyond the passage of the next budget, MPs will ensure that the attendant appropriation bill is also passed as part of the deal with Akufo-Addo.

The latest development confirms reports that the president had requested three weeks for the Finance Minister to conclude IMF talks after a group of 80 ruling party lawmakers called for the immediate removal of Ofori-Atta and another citing their role in the economic hardship that the country was facing.

STATEMENT BY THE MAJORITY CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT

Following the Press Conference held on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022 by some Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament demanding the removal of Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen from office, the President engaged Members of the Caucus and requested that the issue be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022, and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand shall be acted upon.

After deliberations among the Majority Caucus today, Wednesday, 26th October, 2022, it was agreed to accede to the President’s appeal.



