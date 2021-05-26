Delivery charges are too high – Dumelo

A file photo of motobikes used for delivery

The 2020 National Democratic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has lamented about the high cost involved in the use of delivery services in the country.

The actor and politician in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on May 24, 2021, wrote: “Delivery charges are too high. You buy something for 15 cedis and the delivery is 30gh. Guys, how can we solve this issue?”



Currently, in Ghana, the most preferred form of delivery services are those being run by motorbikes popularly, known as ‘Okada’.



According to persons who patronize motorbikes for all their delivery needs, it is the fastest and convenient way of sending and receiving packages especially when it comes to beating the traffic situation.



The cost of delivery remains a major setback as people who usually patronize their services are most of the time sending or receiving items that are almost the same price or close to the amount being charged for delivery.



Reacting to Mr Dumelo’s tweet which called for a review into the charges of delivery services in the country, a tall list of individuals also joined in to lament on the prices being charged when they want to get their packages delivered or picked up.



A Twitter user by the name Woodyinho wrote: “I live at Odorkokor official town. I ordered a phone online from a shop at Kwashieman junction. The lady told me I will pay 20gh for delivery. Meanwhile, taxi to the place won't cause 10 gh mpo.”

Another added: “A friend of mine at work bought a chargeable fruit blender at a price of 60gh. The delivery guy which was okada charged her 50gh from Kasoa to 37 Mil Hosp......just imagine this.”



Others have blamed the high cost of delivery on the increment of fuel prices and also bad roads which comes with owners of motorbikes servicing their bikes on a regular.



“Delivery services are different from retailers. I don’t think it’s fair to buy something at Madina for GH¢15 and you stay at Kasoa and want to pay less for delivery…fuel prices are higher...many things go into pricing!” wrote another.



Mr Amoako Adu also added: “Mr Dumelo, what you must know is the fare or price of a delivery services doesn't depend on the amount of package bought. It's a service so it includes Time, Risk and service itself. When he damages the product through an accident he will pay.”



