Demolition of tollbooths on Tema Motorway underway

Tema Motorway tollbooth

Demolition works on the Tema Motorway have begun.

This comes after complaints of the risks associated with the presence of abandoned tollbooths on the motorway.



Officials from the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, began works to remove the tollbooths on September 13, 2023.



Concrete slabs on which the tollbooths were positioned will also be dismantled to ensure the thorough removal of the structures.



The removal project is divided into two phases: Phase 1: Installation of solar street lights to enhance safety on the motorway and Phase 2: Removal of tollbooths at both ends of the motorway.



Earlier, the Ghana Highway Authority made some assessments in response to a recent accident at the tollbooths on the Accra-Tema motorway, which claimed the life of one person.

The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) said it will cost GH¢1 million to partially decommission the tollbooth structures on the Accra-Tema Motorway.



This endeavor aims to enhance road safety and alleviate traffic congestion in the area.



As part of this project, the primary tollbooths, two on each side, located on the main motorway inner lane, will be demolished. However, the additional booths situated outside the main lanes, which were initially added to ease traffic congestion, will remain unaffected.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country in November 2021.



This led to the abandonment of the tollbooths on the Tema Motorway.

