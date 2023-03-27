Deputy Lands Minister engages quarry operators; assures of government’s support

Mireku Duker in a group photo with the operators

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in Charge of Mines on Monday, March 27, 2023 paid a working visit to some quarry sites in the Shai Osudoku Municipality in Greater Accra Region.

The visit by the Deputy Minister and officials from the Ministry was to apprise himself with the challenges in the quarry industry and how government can help tackle those challenges.



A key feature of the visit was a forum organized for Hon. Mireku Duker engaged the members of the quarry industry for them and to enable them voice out their concerns.



It came to light during the open forum that encroachment and pricing are two of the most teething challenges impeding the players in the quarry industry.



Symptomatic of good leaders, Hon. Mireku Duker after listening to the concerns of the operators proffered solutions where necessary and offered wise counsel where he deemed fit.



With the specific issue of encroachment, Hon. Mireku Duker charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the country to make the protection of quarry sites a priority.



He maintained with their significant contribution to the National economy, the quarry industry needs to be give maximum protection from activities of encroachers.

The Deputy Minister said the quarry industry also provides raw materials for infrastructure activities in the country and therefore deserve some protection.



The MCE of the Shai Osudoku Municipality, Fred Offei Twum outlined some challenges facing the area, key among which is the poor road network. He bemoaned that despite major roads in the municipality being given to contractors, progress of work has been extremely slow and appealed to Hon. Duker to use his office to lobby on behalf of the area.



He also appealed to Hon. Duker to use his influence to ensure the quick activation of the Quarry Development Fund for Shai Osudoko. He noted with confidence that the arrival of the fund will spur infrastructure development in the area.



Addressing the concerns of the MCE, Hon Duker promised to work on the Quarry Development Fund to ensure the Municipality get funds to fuel projects.



After touring the Platinum Seal Quarry, Eastern Seal Quarry, Twin Rock Quarry, Gokay Group, HDS Quarry, Generex Quarry, Derby Quarry, Uni Africa, HR Minerals and Mines, Massey Stone Quarry, among other, Hon. Duker expressed satisfaction with the adherence to the law and safety measures by the companies.



He ended by assuring them of governments resolve to solve the issues stifling their operations.