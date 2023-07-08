Deputy Trade Minister to speak on Ghana's economy at 2023 Leaders' Summit and Honors

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry for Ghana, Hon Mike Okyere Baafi

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry for Ghana, Hon Mike Okyere Baafi is set to educate Ghanaians on the progress of the economy during and after post-COVID-19 at the two-day 2023 Leaders’ Summit and Honors in Ghana.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Ghana from July 19 to 20, 2023 at the Alisa Hotel Ridge, Accra.



The event is set to attract key industry players in Ghana and across Africa alongside members of civil society and the private sector to catalyze investment in critical sectors, including health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, and digital.



The summit focuses on addressing some key areas include, mitigating the impact of COVID-19 and future pandemics on the African economy, working collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health, promoting food security, advancing peace and security, responding to the climate crisis, amplifying diaspora ties and, boosting trade investment through the AFCFTA.



Other Speakers invited at the summit include Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Art, Mr Mark Okraku Martey, President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, GATAC, Mr, Dominic Oduru Antwi, Dr. Remi Duyile- Former Vice President; Bank of America, Dr. Benedict Okey Orameh-President and chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor-Vice President of Liberia and President of the Senate, Serge Ekue´-President West African Development Bank among other dignitaries.

As of 2023, the GDP of Africa was estimated at roughly 3.1 trillion U.S. dollars. This was the highest value since 2010 when the continent's GDP amounted to approximately 2.1 trillion U.S. dollars.



Africa with the requisite human resources and technologies can shape its future not just the future of the African people, but of the world.



Rooted in this recognition that Africa is a key player in global industrialization. The 2023 Leaders’ Summit and Honors Summit will serve as the platform to strengthen ties with African partners based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values while striving on utilizing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AFCFTA, to boost trade-investment across the world.