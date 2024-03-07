Deputy finance minister John Kumah reported dead

Deputy finance minister, Dr. John Kumah

A Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has been reported dead, according to an asaaseradio.com report.

The portal said his demise was confirmed by a close source to the family.



John Kumah was the current Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He was also a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which focuses on providing the needed capital and training for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country.



Dr John Kumah, before his passing, was a lawyer, entrepreneur and politician.



He had over 15 years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs and supporting youth development.

TWI NEWS



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel