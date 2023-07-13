0
Menu
Business

Desist from engaging unlicensed financial entities online - EOCO warns public

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah 1 EOCO Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the general public to desist from engaging with unlicensed financial institutions who ply their trade online.

The caution comes after some 420 Ghanaians and 3 foreign nationals were arrested in a swoop on Monday, July 10, 2023.

These criminals were picked up after a joint operation led by the Cyber Security Authority in partnership with the Bank of Ghana and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

A total of 654 mobile phones, 22 laptop computers and about 800 SIM cards were retrieved from the arrested persons.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, EOCO emphasized that it is poised to enforce all relevant laws on the operations of the financial markets in the country to ensure its sanity.

"Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wishes to reiterate its commitment to the enforcement of relevant laws on the operations of the financial markets in Ghana and hereby caution the general public to desist from having any form of engagements with unlicensed financial entities who ply their trade online," part of the release read.

Read EOCO's press statement below;



ESA/MA

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Related Articles: