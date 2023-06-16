Despite economic crisis, no govt can match our track record in infrastructure – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted that no government in Ghana’s fourth republican history can beat the record of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He said notwithstanding the economic crisis the New Patriotic Party government had constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the fourth republic.



The NPP government, he claimed, has rolled out several other policies for the first time in our history, including the issuance of the Ghana card, the digital address system, the mobile money interoperability, delivery of medicine by drones, one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, Zongo development fund, agenda 111, the free senior high school policy, to mention just a few.



He made the remarks while addressing a crowd at the national headquarters of the NPP after filing his nomination to contest the presidential primary on June 16, 2023.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his address, indicated that the NPP has created over 2 million jobs more than any other government in Ghana’s history.



”My dear friends, having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put the country in the hands of people who lack an understanding and a belief in this vision. This is why it is important for us to break the 8. There is still so much more to do. I have my own vision for Ghana. I believe it was time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far.”

He wants to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and system for inclusive economic growth.



"I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa,” he declared.



He also wishes to bridge the digital divide by implementing digital technology and artificial intelligence in areas such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery, among others.



He wants to see Ghana with an education system tilted towards science, technology, engineering, mathematics, robotics, AI and vocational skills to cope with the demands industrial revolution.