Develop a strong customer base - Service providers told

Ms Prisca Enyonam Tettey, Retail Network Manager of Engen Ghana Limited on Friday called on operators in the downstream petroleum industry to offer solid customer service which is critical to the development and growth of the sector.

She said its paramount for service providers and operators in the oil marketing industries to combine the provision of huge operational structures with stronger customer relations, “the customer is the gap between the service provider and money.



“Companies must develop a strategy that delivers good customer satisfaction through customer-centric approach across the entire organization structure from the first line of staff to the last person”.



Ms Tettey stated during Engen Ghana Limited customer care observation and opening of a new Engen Ghana Filling Station at Oduman in Accra.



The Engen Ghana Retail Network Manager explained that OMC and other service providers needed to upscale their operations, especially to customer service.

Alhaji Osman Bida, Engen Ghana Oduman Service Station Dealer called for the creation of a better working environment among stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector for industrial harmony.



He also appealed to the driving public to cooperate and observe safety measures at filling stations that aimed at protecting life and property; stressing that scores of drivers usually refuse to switch off the engine whiles filling their cars.



Other motorists also either receive or make phone calls at the stations which is dangerous as filling stations are hazardous environments, which demands that we all adhere to safety measures at all times.



Alhaji Bida called for a conducive relationship with neighbours within the operational area of Filling Stations.