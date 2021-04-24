Developers Academy holds consultative stakeholders meeting in Oti

The gathering was to collate consensus on the potential and the role of Digital Media in the economy

Developers Academy, an SDG focused hub located in Dambai, in the Oti Region, has held a local consultative stakeholder meeting as part of their partnership with Ghana Tech Lab, to create avenues for the youth to explore ICT to the core.

Other partners include Mastercard Foundation, the World Bank, Ministry of Communications and Young Africa Works under the Pathways to Sustainable Employment Programme.



It was under the theme, "The role of Digital Media in Transforming the Local economy for Job Creation and Economic Development."



The gathering was to collate consensus on the potential and the role of Digital Media in the local digital economy and also how it propels youth employment in the community.



The consultative stakeholders meeting brought together business owners, media houses, heads of government departments, representatives from Ghana Education Services, NGOs and other interested partners.



Together they outlined the challenges, opportunities, strategies and policies for transforming the local economy to achieve sustainable development through digital skills and entrepreneurship.

The meeting sought to produce a policy document on the way forward based on the theme.



The policy briefing was well presented to stakeholders to commit and help in solving the issues and implementing the suggestions made.



Mr. Simeon Martey Kwawununu, Co-founder/Director of the Developers Academy, highlighted their ecosystem mapping findings, giving details on each of the six pillars mapped.



Video documentaries covering some beneficiaries were shared on the just-ended National Pre-Tech programme, which he mentioned were deliberate efforts to better understand the Ecosystem.



Mr. Pius Numatekpor, the Business Development Officer of Developers Academy, also took the opportunity to share with stakeholders, the STARTUPBAS, an innovative platform for business support services launched by Ghana Tech Lab in partnership with Mastercard Foundation and the ABSA Bank.

He said this was the first in the Region hence and start-ups should take advantage of the opportunity since it was free.



Mr Simeon Martey Kwawununu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the stakeholders meeting would deepen the collaboration among partners in the implementation of the National Base programme, which will kick-start in May 2021.



He said the programme was to bridge the gap between the national capital and newly created regions, making young people between the ages of 18-35 acquire digital skills for sustainable job creation.