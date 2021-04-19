Digital Terrestrial Television platform to be managed by private firm – Ursula Owusu

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Government of Ghana has revealed plans to hand over the management of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform to a private firm.

Making the disclosure following a handing over of an office space for the Central Digital Transmission Company Limited by KNET to the Communications Ministry, the sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said processes are far advanced to settle on a company that will manage the platform.



“Being here at the handing over of the office space for the Central Digital Transmission Company Limited is just one more step in our journey to switch from analogue to digital transmission. We are almost there,” she revealed.



“As you are aware the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation will not be managing the DTT platform for transmitting media content in the country. The digital migration policy that has been approved by cabinet mandates that we set up a company to come and manage this on our joint behalf, and we are in the process of identifying the personnel that will do it,” she continued.

“If it hadn’t been COVID-19 and the challenges that we faced last year, we would have been long past this stage, and so I am very grateful to K-NET limited for not only building the DTT platform, managing and operating it on behalf of the industry so far, but they have also undertaken and delivered the new offices that we are commissioning. And this also shows that if we equip our local service providers they will also be able to deliver world-class infrastructure which serves us well and can beat and match anything of comparable nature around the world, so I’m grateful that government using its purchasing power has also empowered a local company,” Ursula Owusu explained.



The minister on her part assured that government was not going to interfere in the management of the DTT platform as it will be left in the hands of the firm that will manage it.