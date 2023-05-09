Digitalisation: Bawumia taking Ursula’s shine - Hopeson Adorye

VP Bawumia and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

A member of the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign team, Hopeson Adorye has stated that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is trying to take Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s shine by presenting himself as the champion of digitalisation.

According to him, every ministry has their work and therefore must be acknowledged for that, adding that digitalisation is the work of the Minister and not Dr Bawumia.



Mr Adorye made the statement on Atinka TV’s Current Affairs Show, The Agenda with Nana Yaw Fianko.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led the Government’s digitalisation agenda, earning widespread praise for his initiatives.



But speaking on Atinka TV, Hopeson Adorye said it was not right to commend the Vice President over the work of Ursula Owusu, questioning who would be commended if the media front was doing well.



“When we talk about digitisation, it is Ursula Owusu’s work. It is not a conflict, fact is fact. In this country, it is a convention that every Vice President is the Head of the Economic management team. You are in charge of the economy, the truth is that we have a Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Ekuful Owusu is in charge of Digitalisation.

"Whatever is going on in the digital front, she is in charge. The difference is that when she does something, then Bawumia would be called to come and commission it, if you commission it, it is not your work, Amoako Attah constructed a lot of roads, was the Vice President not called to commission it?



"Why didn’t he say he constructed the roads? So, it is someone’s work, everyone has his or her duty,” he said.



Hopeson Adorye continued ,”The President has assigned roles to everyone; so when you do your work, you have to be appraised. Recently I was asking myself that if Ursula leaves Government and retires, what would she be remembered for?



"Meanwhile, you can see that this Lady has worked. Whoever says he or she has a contrary view should come and challenge.”



Click to watch video: