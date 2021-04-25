Digitization is key to building micro foundations and systems for Africa’s development - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that African countries should focus on building systems and data-driven economies through digitization for economic transformation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Bawumia said many African countries have tried and failed to develop because they did not put in place the required micro-foundations and systems."



^Most African countries have tried to develop without the micro-foundations and systems to drive it. That has not and will not work," Dr Bawumia wrote.



*It is like trying to get to Mars on a bicycle. We have to be systems and data-driven economies."

Dr Bawumia noted that Ghana is on course with its digitization drive and urged African countries to adopt the same because it "is the key."



Dr Bawumia has led the government's digitization agenda, and he has earned lots of commendation for his passion and commitment to it.



With a national ID, digital addressing system, mobile money interoperability, universal QR code payment system, and online services for passports, drivers licence and other government services, Ghana is highly rated as an example in Africa as far as digitization of the economy is concerned.