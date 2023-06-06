2
Digitization is the surest path towards Ghana's development - Concerned Ghanaian Youths in the UK

Digital Transformation The group urged the youth to embrace digitalisation to help transform the country

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group, Concerned Ghanaian Youths in the UK has called on Ghanaians to support the digitization drive by the government as the surest path towards Ghana's development.

In a statement, the group said the youth must embrace digitalization to help transform the country.

“We hereby state our embracing cutting-edge technologies which are aimed at empowering Ghana's youth to bridge the digital divide for a prosperous nation. Ghana has been making significant strides in implementing various policies to modernize its systems and promote economic growth,” Portion of the statement read.

Read the statement below.

