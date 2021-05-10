Disclaimer: Lakeside Estate is not and does not form part of Lakeside Village

Agyapong Mensah Legal Consult is cautioning the general public over the sale of the property

Source: Agyapong Mensah Legal Consult

We act as solicitors for Agri-Cattle Lakeside Estate Ltd., also with the

registered brand name as Lakeside Estate, and we have the instructions of our client to bring this disclaimer to the attention of the



general public.



It has come to the notice of the management of Lakeside Estate that a certain company by name Net 36 Vista has placed advertisement to the effect that it is offering for sale a 24 Unit townhouse at Lakeside Village.



The said company described the said townhouses as situate



at two minutes drive from Madina Institute of Technology, five minutes



drive from Lakeside Police Station and ten minutes drive from Marina

Park, at Lakeside Estate.



The management of Lakeside Estate wishes to inform the general



public and prospective customers of Lakeside Estate that the said



Lakeside Village is not and does not form part of Lakeside Estate and



the said townhouses are not situated at Lakeside Estate.



The general public is hereby accordingly informed.

For further inquiries call Lakeside Estate on 0302 77 50 43



ISSUED BY AGYAPONG MENSAH LEGAL CONSULT



ON BEHALF OF THE MANAGEMENT OF LAKESIDE ESTATE



DATED THIS 4TH DAY OF MAY 2021



