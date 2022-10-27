Disregard reports of restrictions on FEA and FCA holders - BoG to public

The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

The Bank of Ghana has refuted new reports indicating plans by government to slap restrictions on holders of Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEA) and Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA).

The banking sector regulator in a circular issued via Twitter on October 27, debunked the assertions as false and urged the public to disregard the reports.



It further cautioned against such reportage in the future.



“This message circulating on social media should be disregarded. The message is false and the Bank of Ghana cautions against such reportage,” the Bank of Ghana circular noted.



