Do not take loans from these 19 institutions - BoG cautions

Dr. Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana 1212 Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Central Bank has cautioned Ghanaians against taking loans from some 19 unlicensed institutions.

In a statement on December 10, 2022, it said, "Bank of Ghana has observed that a number of unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). These illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities."

According to BoG, the activities of these unauthorized entities amount to non-adherence to consumer protection requirements and abuse of customer data and privacy laws.

Among the entities providing loan services without a license from the Bank of Ghana include the following:

1. SikaPurse Quick Online loan

2. 4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application

3. Zidisha Online Loans

4. GhanaLending Application

5. ChasteLoan Application

6. LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan

7. AdamfoPa Loan

8. MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan

9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)

10. Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit

11. SikaKasa Online Lending

12. LoanPro – digital and instant loan

13. SikaWura Loan Application

14. BegyeBosea Loan

15. LendingPapa – Online Loans

16. CrestCash Loan

17. Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase

18. MobiLoan Application

19. Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
