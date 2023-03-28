Doing business in Ghana costly, suffocating – GUTA

Dr. Joseph Obeng is GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on the Members of the House of Legislature to as a matter of urgency carefully and properly analyse the issue of taxes before imposing any more on the business community, in order to save the country from crisis.

This comes on the back of three revenue mobilisation bills that have been laid before the House.



In a statement issued on Monday, 27 March 2023, and signed by its President Dr Joseph Obeng, GUTA noted that government in “2017, realising the importance of lessening tax burden on businesses, removed what was deemed to be nuisance taxes.



“As of now, these nuisance taxes are creeping back in various forms and folds seriously suffocating businesses in the country to death.”



According to GUTA, the “Business Community in the country has done its best in terms of tax payment. Against all odds and the challenges in 2022, the government was able to exceed its revenue target.



“Therefore, if the government wants to increase its revenue base, the best way is to adopt innovative means to capture those businesses outside the tax net, review policies on tax exemptions, warehousing, free zones etc. to curtail the abuses, as well as prune down expenditure.”

It continued that: “Whiles businesses are being overburdened with numerous taxes, high fees and charges, interest rate also continue to rise astronomically.



“As inflation rate reduces, we expected that the monetary policy rate too will come down, but unfortunately, that is not the case.”



“Our worst fear is that, if care is not taken to reduce unbearable tax burden on businesses, it will collapse businesses, increase poverty, and create insecurity in the country,” the association indicated.



It further indicated that: “Currently, doing business in Ghana is extremely costly and suffocating.”



The association added: “This makes us irrelevant in the scheme of affairs in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as cross border trade within our sub regional bloc.”