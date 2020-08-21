Business News

Don't allow mischievous characters to misinform you - Kofi Adda to Airport workers

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

The Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, says the government of Ghana has no intention of selling or privatising the country airports as been alleged.

According to him, as part of the Akufo-Addo government’s agenda to create more jobs for the citizens, the aviation sector is expanding its facilities including the Tamale International Airport to help absorb more people.



“With the expansion of the Tamale Airport, it means that we will need more people here; we need more staff, more engineers. This fits well with the President’s agenda to create jobs for people, so why should somebody in his right state of mind to think that the government of Ghana is going to sell the airports, and lay people off? It is totally not true at all,” Adda assured.



Addressing journalists after inspecting the progress of work at phase two of the Tamale International Airport, he said more opportunities will be available to workers in the aviation sector when the expansion work and the “planned new airports” are completed.



Mr. Adda encouraged workers of Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to be excited and not allow mischievous individuals to feed them with wrong information with regards to the sale or privatization of the airports.

He further revealed that, phase two of the Tamale International Airport is expected to be completed in thirteen weeks.



The ongoing project, according to him, is part of the Akufo Addo’s government agenda to make Ghana an aviation hub for the west Africa sub-region.



The phase two project is estimated to cost $70m, which is being financed by the UK Export Finance facility and KfW IPEX-Bank of Germany.

