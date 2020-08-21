Business News

Don't only consider pricing, check quality, others - Kwasi Zigah to fuel consumers

Head of Marketing and Strategy at Petrosol, Kwasi Zigah, has urged fuel consumers not to only consider pricing when they visit various petroleum pumps, but also check the quality, quantity and fair pricing.

According to him, oil marketing companies must give consumers value for money, in that, they provide the above-mentioned services in serving customers.



Speaking at a media interaction Friday, August, 21, 2020, he said “We have noticed that people want to pay more attention to price than quality and quantity. Value is wholistic and anytime you get to a fuel station, what you want to buy is value so you need to look at the quality, check the quantity and also check the price so the three are important so at Petrosol, that’s what we have delivering over the years to fuel consumers in Ghana”.



During the event, the oil managing company presented an undisclosed amount of money, face masks, fuel vouchers to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) by way of support.

“We share in the consumer interest with COPEC, i.e; to continue to promote fuel consumer interest in this country. We know their activities require lots of logistics and they need support to do what they are doing so we have undisclosed amounts of money, fuel vouchers and face masks to support them in their work.”



Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah on his part noted that business is not only about making money but delivering in the interest of consumers.





