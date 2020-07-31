Business News

Don’t pay unapproved fares to drivers – GPRTU tells passengers

Transport terminal for commercial vehicles popularly known as trotro

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) is asking passengers to pay fares that have been approved by authorities of the transport union.

According to them, every driver must decrease the transportation fare by 10 percent approved by the government, effective August 1.



The Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma in an interview with GhanaWeb said commuters must disregard fares that are not approved by his outfit.



“We are all under the transport ministry and the price is supposed to be reduced by 10 percent so let us obey it. Every public transport driver is under the ministry, so nobody can say that he or she will not comply with the new directive.



“Passengers must make it a point not to pay only approved fares. You must help in making the directive work. Don't pay unapproved fares.”



Kwame Kumah indicated that, “government increased the prices early on because social distancing was been observed in cars but now, drivers are taking full capacity so it is prudent that fares are reduced too”

He further stated that all transport unions have been furnished with the new prices expected to be charged by commercial drivers.



“We have already sent the new fares to the various regions, the branches and locals stations”



Commercial drivers are to reduce transport fares by 10 percent effective Saturday August 1.



The decision came after a call by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) following the President’s decision to lift the restriction placed on commercial vehicles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The leadership of various transport unions met in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, and agreed on the reduction.

They consequently agreed to issue a communique to all member transport unions for them to implement the 10 percent reduction by Saturday, August 1, 2020.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday that commercial buses and taxis are to be loaded at full capacity.



In his 14th Covid-19 update to the nation, the President, however, noted that safety protocol must still be observed by passengers.

