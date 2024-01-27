Don't plan your business strategies based on spiritual prophecies - David Ofosu-Dorte

David Ofosu-Dorte is a Senior Partner at AB & David

Senior Partner at AB & David, David Ofosu-Dorte has argued that businesses cannot rely on spiritual prophecies for their strategies.

Mr. Ofosu-Dorte, who practices crystalballing, proposes that businesses can rather use three common factors for making predictions, namely trends, history, and intuition



In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he acknowledged that prophecies could play a role in businesses, but he stressed that they were mostly relevant or applicable to specific individuals.



“There are prophecies that come to pass. I cannot speak to them. But you notice that those prophecies are about individuals, mainly. Most people make a claim to have spoken to God. I don’t make such a claim.



“The first factor is the trend. And we watch trends a lot in all sectors. The second factor is history. History is a very important part of what may happen in the future. There’s a cycle in history and again at times history guides us on how to depart from the mistakes that we made. The last one is intuition, and that intuition is based on our experience. What your collection of experiences is telling you, that of all the diverse events happening, this is perhaps what you must focus on,” he said.



ID/BB

Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel