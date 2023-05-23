0
Don't sign unto any form of online financial support programme - MoF to SMEs, businesses

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has called on the general public, businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises to desist from applying for financial support through the Enterprise Grant programme by completing a supposed ‘Official Application’ form.

This come after the Ministry said its attention had been drawn to an advert in circulation on social media and through emails purporting from the Ministry of Finance encouraging businesses and SMEs to sign on.

But a disclaimer issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Finance Ministry dissociated itself from any form of online financial support programme.

It therefore called on the general public, businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises to use its verified channels of engagement to avoid inconveniences.

See the disclaimer below



