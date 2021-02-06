Dormaa poultry farmers call for removal of tax on poultry feed

The price of poultry inputs in the country has led to a general increase in poultry products

Bono Regional Correspondence

Dormaa in the Bono Region is known as one of the leading producers of poultry in Ghana; from the production of eggs to the supply of birds.



In December 2020, poultry farmers in Dormaa came out with a price increment in their products. This increment in their prices, to the public, was an annual ritual as they attributed the price increment to the festive activities.



To the dismay of consumers, the price of eggs kept increasing even after the festive activities. This was as a result of price increment in maize and soybeans which are the main components in poultry feeds (concentrates).



In January 2021, retailers of eggs began to increase the prices of a crate of eggs due to the continuous increment in the product. The prices had moved from GH¢18.00 per crate in December 2020 to GH¢25.00 in January 2021. Suppliers in Sunyani on Friday, January 15, 2021, had lamented how the price increment has affected their businesses.



In a brief discussion with Mrs. Gyamfi Deborah, the Egg Queen Mother for suppliers of eggs association in Sunyani, she stated that members had to sell one egg for GH¢1.00 in order to be able to cover up the cost. She indicated that this has had a huge impact on her business as she cannot make any profit from her sale.

A visit by GhanaWeb's Regional Correspondent to Mr Austin Gyeabour, a poultry farmer and a member of the Dormaa Poultry Farmers Association revealed that the price increment in maize and soybeans contributed to their decision to increase the price of their products. Maize and soybeans are the main ingredients they use to prepare concentrates to feed the birds.



An executive member of their association, Mr. Ofosu Ababio disclosed that a bag of maize that was sold at GH¢160.00 in December has increased to GH¢245.00 while that of soybeans has moved from GH¢140 to GH¢215.00.



Mr. Ababio added that the price increment in maize and soybeans affected majority of their members and that led to a decrease in production to meet the growing demand of buys.



Mr George Adu, another poultry farmer with over sixty thousand birds, appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to push for tax reduction in poultry feed components.



He indicated that the removal of import duties on yellow maize and soybeans will reduce the cost of concentrates. Other members of the association suggested to the government to assist them with soft loans and also establish a bigger poultry processing factory at Dormaa to process their birds.